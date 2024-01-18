Gisele Bündchen Details 'Pushback' From Her and Tom Brady's Kids Amid Divorce

Gisele Bündchen recently opened up about her divorce from Tom Brady and the supermodel detailed the "pushback" she's been getting from their children. Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, Bündchen offered some advice she has been giving to her kids. "'The way you make your room, the way you organize and make your bed is the way you're going to do your life," she shared. "'If you're not learning here and now, then when and with who?'"

"Sometimes, I get pushback," Bündchen went on to say, "especially because now they're in two different homes and there are two different ways. But I feel like I owe it to my kids, because of what my mom taught me." The 43-year-old mom went on to explain that those lessons she learned as a child are a big part of what led her to be successful. "You are where you come from," Bündchen said. "All those things that I learned as a kid are things that are in me. It doesn't change. In many ways, it's also what kept me safe, because my value system was so strong."

Bündchen and Brady first began dating sometime around 2007. They eventually said their I Dos on Feb. 26, 2009. They divorced in late 2022. The former couple shares two children: son Benjamin and daughter Vivian. In early 2023, PEOPLE reported that an unnamed insider spoke out about how Bündchen is doing, telling the outlet, "She's back to herself, she's good, she's happy, she's doing lots of good things."

The source went on to add, "She's back to work. [When she was with Tom,] she was just focusing on being a mom. With all their moves [because he changed teams] and everything, you have to be in mom mode." The insider later concluded, "She's really happy just enjoying her new chapter."

Previously, Bündchen opened up and addressed the "hurtful" assumptions that she feels people have made about her divorce. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the supermodel referred to the split as "the death of my dream." She then went on to debunk rumors that she gave Brady an ultimatum: his football career or their marriage.

"Wow, people really made it about that. What's been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle," Bündchen told the magazine. "It's not so black and white." She then added that the rumors are "the craziest thing I've ever heard" and "very hurtful" to her. "Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever," she added. "If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."