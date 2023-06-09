Tom Brady Reveals Son Jack Is Almost as Tall as Him in New Photo

Tom Brady's son could be taller than him very soon. The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback went to his Instagram Story to post a photo of him and his 15-year-old son Jack standing with their backs against one another. It shows that Jack is almost as tall as his father, which led to Brady writing, "Not yet kid!! I'm still here."

Brady shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan and is also a parent to son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian 10 with ex Gisele Bündchen. Last year Brady revealed that Jack was playing high school football. But during a recent interview with PEOPLE, the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback revealed that his son might be done with football.

Tom Brady’s son, Jack, is nearly as tall as legendary QB: ‘Not yet kid!’ https://t.co/0J5oRkVuKr pic.twitter.com/iYu3J1JPdw — New York Post (@nypost) June 9, 2023

"Yeah, he played this last year and I don't even know if he's going to play next year," Brady said about Jack's future in football. "And to be honest, whatever he chooses, I'll be very happy. But he loves lacrosse...basketball's probably his favorite sport, but he's a very good student. Again, I think wherever he ends up finding the path, I think for me and his mom just to support that is the best thing possible."

While Jack's football future is unclear, Brady admitted that his son's skillset was better than his at 15 years old. "He's a grinder, and he's a very good athlete—great hand-eye coordination," the 45-year-old said on the Let's Go! podcast in October. "He actually moves better than I did at his age. Like I said though, the point of sports to me, certainly in high school age, is to just enjoy it and do it with your friends and it'll get more serious as you get older."

Brady also talked about not being worried about how well Jack does in football. "I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends and the camaraderie at a young age," Brady explained. "He has meals on Friday nights with his teammates, and it brings out the best parts of us." In Brady's final NFL season, Jack worked out with the Buccaneers during practice in November. It wouldn't be surprising if Tampa keeps an eye on Jack as he gets older even if he doesn't play football again.