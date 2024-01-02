Tom Brady Says He Almost Unretired From Football Again in 2023

Tom Brady almost had a change of heart about his football career, again! As TMZ noted, Brady reflected on the past year in an Instagram post. In his caption, he noted that he was "about to unretire" this past May.

Brady posted numerous photos from this past year, including a few of himself with his three children — Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian. Alongside the snaps, the legendary athlete shared his gratitude for everything he got to experience in 2023. He wrote that he is "cherishing the highs, learning from the lows, and looking forward to what's coming next." Brady continued to express some positivity in his caption by sharing how thankful he is for the friends and family members who have supported him.

"I'm blessed to have family and friends filled with so much love, joy, and compassion surrounding me," he wrote. "As you get older, you realize that this is really the only thing that matters, and I'll never take these people for granted. Hug your kids, call your parents, tell your friends that you love them, and let's all help make 2024 a kinder and happier year for everyone in our lives." Brad then included a post script in which he teased that he was considering stepping out of retirement again this past May. However, his friends had other plans.

"The only downside to 2023 was when I was about to unretire in May and my friends threw a surprise retirement party," he wrote. "Kind of forced my hand [laughing emoji]." If Brady followed through with his latest unretirement idea, it would have been the second time that he did so. The former athlete first retired in 2022. However, over a month later, he announced that he was coming back to the sport. This past February, he announced his retirement again. This time, thanks to Brady's friends, the decision stuck.

"Good morning, guys, I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring. For good," Brady said at the time. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I just figured I'd press record and let you guys know first. So I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. Thank you, guys, so much, to every single one of you for supporting me." The former quarterback continued, "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."