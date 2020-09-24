Mandy Moore Expecting First Child With Husband Taylor Goldsmith

✖

This Is Us star Mandy Moore has shared some big, exciting news with her fans, revealing that she is expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith. Moore took to Instagram to share that "Baby Boy Goldsmith" is due to be born in "early 2021." Along with the news she shared some photos of herself and Goldsmith, with his hand placed over her stomach.

This will be the first child for both Moore and Goldsmith, who married in 2018 after dating for about three years. Ahead of their nuptials, Moore spoke with Us Weekly about the wedding, and gushed that it was "important" to both them that they say their I Do's in a small ceremony with close family and friends. " I’ve never really — until this point in my life — ever dreamt about that or thought [about an] actual wedding … Hopefully as that time gets nearer and closer, the significance of it isn’t lost on me to be able to share in that moment." She went on to confess that she was excited to walk down the aisle with Goldsmith "because I’m with my person. I’m with the right person."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Sep 24, 2020 at 11:40am PDT

Prior to her relationship with Goldsmith, Moore was married to singer and songwriter Ryan Adams. In 2019, Moore and a number of other women came forward to claim that Adams had been abusive and inappropriate with them. "He would always tell me, 'You're not a real musician, because you don't play an instrument,'" Moore claimed of how Adams treated her, per a New York Times story. "His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s."

Adams mostly denied the accusations mounted against him, saying that "the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate." He added, "Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period."

In July, Adams issued a public apology, which Moore shaded during an interview on Good Morning America. "It's challenging because in many ways I feel like I've said all I want to say about him and that situation, but I find it curious that someone would make a public apology but not do it privately," Moore told Hoda Kotb. "I am speaking for myself, but I have not heard from him and I'm not looking for an apology necessary, but I do find it curious that someone would do an interview about it without actually making amends privately."