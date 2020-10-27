'This Is Us' Star Milo Ventimiglia Reacts to Mandy Moore's Pregnancy News

✖

In September, Mandy Moore announced that she was expecting her first child with her husband Taylor Goldsmith. Naturally, fans were thrilled to hear about the actor's exciting baby news. Of course, her This Is Us co-star Milo Ventimiglia is also overjoyed about his dear friend's pregnancy news. During an interview with Access Hollywood, Ventimiglia explained that he's "super excited" about this new phase in Moore's life.

"We're all super excited," Ventimiglia said about Moore's pregnancy news. “She’s my TV wife. So when she told me and told a lot of us that she was pregnant, it was a really proud, exciting moment … [She and Taylor are] two people that really should be parents.” The actor went on to address how his co-star's pregnancy will play into Season 5 of This Is Us, which is premiering on Tuesday. According to the actor, Moore's pregnancy will not be too much of a hindrance to the production, as it will allow the show to feature even more flashbacks to when Rebecca [Moore] and Jack [Ventimiglia] were first expecting their children. But, he also added that the show will have to implement some film "trickery" later on in the season towards the end of his co-star's pregnancy.

As previously mentioned, Moore and Goldsmith first announced that they were expecting back in September. On Instagram, the A Walk to Remember star wrote that "Baby Boy Goldsmith" is due in early 2021. She also posted a photo of herself and her husband, who placed his hand lovingly over her baby bump. Moore and Goldsmith originally wed in 2018 after about three years of dating. Prior to their wedding, Moore spoke with Us Weekly about their nuptials and noted that it was "important" to both of them that they exchanged vows in front of a small group of their friends and family.

She said at the time, "I’ve never really — until this point in my life — ever dreamt about that or thought [about an] actual wedding … Hopefully as that time gets nearer and closer, the significance of it isn’t lost on me to be able to share in that moment." Moore went on to say that she was excited about heading down the aisle with Goldsmith "because I’m with my person. I’m with the right person." She added that the fact that they'll be with their loved ones “will mean a lot, I think, to be surrounded by friends and family and to say certain things to each other in front of them.”