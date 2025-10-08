‘The View’ Co-Host Announces Pregnancy

The View family is adding another member!

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin announced Wednesday that she and husband Justin Griffin are expecting their first child together, a baby boy due in February 2026.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Alyssa shared her big news Wednesday during the ABC daytime series‘ Hot Topics segment when moderator Whoopi Goldberg brought up a conversation about embarrassing moments.

Alyssa revealed during her turn at the table that while she didn’t have an embarrassing moment, per se, she did have a viral moment on The View that felt relevant. The show then flashed back to the September 2023 episode of The View in which Goldberg asked Alyssa if she was pregnant out of the blue.

While Alyssa was not pregnant at that time, when Wednesday’s show returned to the live feed, she rubbed her stomach and asked, “So, Whoopi, do you want to ask me again?”

Our 'View' family is getting even bigger — @alyssaFarah Griffin is expecting! ❤️ Congratulations, Alyssa and Justin! pic.twitter.com/AK6XFidcKU — The View (@TheView) October 8, 2025

Goldberg’s jaw dropped as the entire panel began to congratulate their co-host on the good news. “I’m so glad to not have to hide it anymore, I can breathe!” Alyssa said.

After breaking the news on The View, the former White House director of strategic communications told PEOPLE that she and her husband were “so excited” and “terrified.”

“It’s starting to feel very real,” Alyssa said. “This past week, I felt the baby kick for the first time, and immediately I grabbed Justin’s hand and he felt and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what’s happening?!’ It was magical.”

“The time is flying by, it’s crazy,” Justin agreed. “I’ve always wanted to be a father, and you feel so present when you get the news. Like, ‘This is happening!’ But then all of a sudden you zoom out and you’re like, ‘Wait, we’re 22 weeks pregnant? Where did it go? — slow down!’”

Justin Griffin and Alyssa Farah griffin attend the 28th Annual Webby Awards Kara Swisher Reception on May 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Webby Awards)

Alyssa and Justin tied the knot in November 2021 and began trying to have children a year into their marriage. The two eventually conceived after five rounds of in vitro fertilization, which Alyssa called “an emotional roller coaster.”

“You do feel somewhat out of control with your own body. It’s hard to balance the hormones of it all, especially when you’re not getting the best news after a cycle. But Justin, he was never hard on me,” she told the outlet, noting that she and Justin felt “so grateful” to even be in the position to do five rounds of IVF.

“I consider it a miracle of science, and just such a wonderful thing that we’ve gotten to where we are now,” she said. “So yeah, there was definitely some tears.”