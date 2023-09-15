'The View': Whoopi Goldberg Shocks Alyssa Farah Griffin and Audience With Highly Personal Question

Whoopi Goldberg shocked both Alyssa Farah Griffin and the audience on Thursday's episode of The View with an unexpectedly personal question for her co-host. During a conversation with fellow panelists Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin about Mitt Romney's decision not to seek Senate reelection, Goldberg suddenly looked at Farah Griffin and asked, "Are you pregnant?"

"No! Oh my god!" Griffin replied, shocked. She then pointed out that her mother-in-law was in the studio audience for the day's show, teasing, "You can't say that while my mother-in-law is here! She's been dying for me to get pregnant." She then asked Goldberg why she had asked, wondering if she "look[ed] pregnant." Goldberg insisted she "just got a vibe" before apologizing for bringing the subject up. Griffin continued that while she isn't pregnant currently, she is "very open to being pregnant soon," and that she and her husband have been "thinking about it."

Whoopi Goldberg had a very personal question for Alyssa Farrah Griffin on #TheView today and believe me when I tell you, neither Alyssa nor anyone else watching saw it coming. pic.twitter.com/es6EHoKGAc — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) September 14, 2023

Golberg apologized once again, telling the former White House director of strategic communications, "Forgive me. I see a glow." Farah Griffin replied, "I'll take it. I will take it," adding, "I'll take a test when I get home just to be sure." Once more, before the group moved on, Goldberg told her co-host, "Please forgive me." Despite the moment sparking outrage from some viewers, Farah Griffin insisted on the Behind the Table podcast that she knows Goldberg meant no harm.

"Whoopi, she thinks out loud sometimes, and I chose to take it as a compliment – that I'm glowing," she told The View producer Brian Teta. "She's so sweet." Farah Griffin continued, "At the break, she was apologizing to me and giving me the heart sign. That's what makes the show fun. It's completely unpredictable. I thought we were talking about Mitt Romney but then we were talking about my pregnancy plans of the future – which just again, headline news, I am not pregnant at this time."

When Teta jokingly asked if Farah Griffin wanted to make a "formal statement" about what had happened, the former White House staffer noted just how odd the response to the situation was. "I literally was getting texts on the commercial break from reporters like, 'Do you care to respond to this?' I used to take questions about like, there was a missile attack in Afghanistan and now I'm like, 'No, I'm not going to comment on my fake pregnancy right now,'" she said with a laugh.

"Whoopi said to me after, she's like, 'It just came over me, I don't know what happened. It was like a vision,' and she felt that it just came out of her," Teta noted of Goldberg's intentions. Farah Griffin agreed that Goldberg's comment had no ill intention behind it, joking that if she does ever need to announce a pregnancy, she knows exactly how to do it. "I'll be sure to blurt it out, if and when I am pregnant. I will definitely interrupt Whoopi to inform her," she teased.