The View‘s Alyssa Farah Griffin is opening up about her IVF journey while revealing that she and husband Justin Griffin have been “trying to get pregnant for about a year-and-a-half.”

The former White House communications director, 35, revealed she was on her second cycle of IVF treatments during the Dec. 2 episode of The View: Behind the Table podcast. “My husband and I have been hoping, trying to get pregnant for about a year-and-a-half, and it wasn’t happening naturally,” she shared of her decision to begin IVF.

Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

While Farah Griffin has been dealing with her fertility journey privately for a while now, she now wants to share it with the public. “I had no idea at my age how hard this actually would be,” she said. “I’m only 35, and to me, I was like, ‘I’ve got plenty of time, this won’t be that difficult, I’m healthy, I work out, I eat right,’ and my body was just not cooperating with it.”

During the first cycle, the political strategist admitted she felt fine and may have been getting “kinda cocky,” recalling giving herself injections at midnight on Election Night at CNN. “Because the second cycle, I’ve been a wreck. I’ve not felt myself. I’ve been tired. I’ve been emotional. And you just feel uncomfortable in your body,” she shared.

“And I just wanted to mention it because I feel like…from someone who was surprised by how hard it was, it’s because all the stories of this that we hear is usually women on the other side who’s like, ‘Here’s my baby,’ and ‘Oh real quick, it was kinda hard to get here,’” she continued. “And I wanted to just share with women who are struggling that there is hope, and you just have to kind of be present in the process as you’re in it. There is a light at the end of the tunnel. I don’t know when that will be for us, but it’s incredible what science can do.”

Farah Griffin noted that her The View co-hosts Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin have been there for her especially during this difficult time. “Sara Haines has been just beyond supportive and helpful in this process, and Sunny has, too. She’s had her own journey with it,” Farah Griffin said, joking, “If I melt down on air, now you know why!”

To conclude, the ABC personality advised women to check on their fertility “sooner” rather than later and to “be patient with your partner and have them be patient with you.”