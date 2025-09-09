‘The View’ Makes Dramatic Change in New Season

The View has a new look. Fans were surprised to see a new opening title when the daytime talk show returned for its 29th season on September 8.

The new intro features black-and-white still images of its hosts: Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. A voice-over introduces them with singer Leona Lewis‘ “This Version” playing in the background.

The Season 28 intro featured a green and gold theme and combined still images with video clips of the hosts from an official photoshoot. Fans have complained about the new intro, saying it feels a bit dark.

One viewer on Reddit wrote, “[It] feels very “in memoriam” eeek.” One user replied to that comment, noting, “You said it not me….!” replied another, clearly thinking along the same lines.

In a previous teaser video for the new season, Goldberg says in the video, “This is why you should always keep coming back to The View, because you never know what’s going to happen.” Guests announced for upcoming episodes include Emma Heming Willis, America Ferrera, Matthew McConaughey, Marlon Wayans, Robin Wright, Lily James, Priscilla Presley, Regina Hall, Gloria Estefan, Tim Allen, Glen Powell, and Eli Manning.

The View is a labor of love from journalist and legend Barbara Walters. She created the ABC program in 1997, with the goal of highlighting intellectual women in a friendly debate on a variety of subjects. Walters made her final appearance on the show in 2014 after 17 years on the show.

During her final show, dozens of female journalists appeared to give Walters her flowers, including Oprah Winfrey. “I had to be here for your last show, to celebrate you, because of what you have meant to me,” Winfrey told Walters. “You have literally meant the world to me. … Like everyone else, I want to thank you for being a pioneer and everything that word means. It means being the first; the first in the room to knock down the door, to break down the barriers, to pave the road that we all walk on. I thank you for that. And I thank you for the courage it took every day to get up and keep doing it.”

Walters died at the age of 93 in December 2022.