Soap Opera Actress Surprises Fans With Pregnancy Announcement

Kassandra Clementi and her partner Dan McKernan are expecting a new resident at their Barn Sanctuary rescue farm in Michigan. The former Home and Away actress shared the exciting news Tuesday that she and McKernan are expecting their first child together.

Clementi made the announcement on Instagram, where she shared an adorable photo of herself in overalls and a striped shirt delicately cradling her growing belly. McKernan, meanwhile, was all smiles as the couple posed for the snapshot in a barn, with one of its residents, a cow named Mike, making a cameo. The actress went on to formally announce her pregnancy in the caption, which also encouraged fans to support McKErnan's Barn Sacntuary. In the post, Clementi wrote, "it's [Giving Tuesday] and Mike's incoming baby sister would love it if you could help us continue to care for all of her furry brothers and sisters here at [Barn Sanctuary]." McKernan shared the same photo to his own account, announcing, "new [Barn Sanctuary] resident alert," revealing that they are "expecting an early May arrival."

The surprise pregnancy news was met with tons of congratulations, with Clementi's former Home and Away co-star Georgie Parker commenting, "Huge congratulations to you guys. That cow looks like she wants you [to] babysit. Lots of love and hugs." Actress Alicia Banit wrote, "YAYAYAYAYYYY A BUBBY GIRL TO JOIN THE GANG." One fan added, "Congratulations Beautiful. so happy for you both!! So wonderful," with somebody else writing, "OMG congratulations! You are going to be the most divine mama xxx."

The couple's little one on the way comes just months after Clementi and McKernan went public with their relationship. Back in August, Clementi shared her first Instagram photo with McKernan, writing in part, "my [heart]." McKernan shared the same photo to his own account, writing, "off to [Kassandra Clementi's] homeland, Australia." McKernan shared photos with Clementi a month earlier. Their relationship came amid Clementi's split from ex-fiencee Jacqueline Toboni.

Clementi is best known for her role as as Maddy Osborne on Seven Network soap opera Home and Away. She held up residence in the show's Summer Bay for three years from 2013 to 2016. Her other credits include Hatfields and McCoys: Bad Blood, My Summer Prince, UnREAL, Love on Repeat, and The Christmas High Note.