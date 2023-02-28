Shemar Moore Adorably Dotes on Newborn Daughter in Loving New Video

Shemar Moore is soaking up moments with his newborn baby girl. The Criminal Minds alum, 52, took to Instagram Monday to share an adorable video of his daughter Frankie after welcoming the little one with his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, last month. In the clip, Moore can be seen holding his daughter on his chest while laying down, bouncing the sleeping baby as he makes hilarious commentary,

"Get that pout on! Get that pout on!" Moore tells Frankie. "That's what your mama be doing. Mmhm. Ah, look at you! Look at you!" Moore then starts to speak as Frankie, joking, "What's up, boys? You like what you see? I'm gone. That's my daddy right there. You like what you see? I bet you do. But my daddy right there will f- you up. I'm just gonna look like this for no reason, 'cause I can. That's the way my mama and my daddy made me." Frankie then flexes her arms at one point, earning laughter from Moore and Dizon. "That's the, 'I don't give no f-s' face," Moore says. "'I don't give no f-s. Say what you want to say. I am Frankie motherf-ing Moore.'"

On Jan. 25, Moore announced the birth of his first child, writing on Instagram at the time, "FRANKIE MOORE!!!! BABY GIRL in da building!!! Born January 24... at 3:38pm.... 7.1 Pounds... 20 inches.... 10 fingers n 10 toes... Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!!" The S.W.A.T. actor continued, "I'm a Girl Daddy!!!! HOLY S**T!!! DREAMS COME TRUE!! Grandma Marilyn is in heaven puff puff passing, drinking her wine, and doing her happy dance... I LOVE and MISS YOU everyday Mom."

Moore announced he was going to be a father for the first time in January on The Jennifer Hudson Show, revealing that Frankie's due date had special significance. "I'm Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it'll be the three-year anniversary on Feb. 8," he said at the time. "And on Feb. 8, I'm going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy." Moore continued, "It's going to be the best part of... My life is already pretty grand, but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I'll be able to go to heaven whole."