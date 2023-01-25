Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon Welcome Baby, Their First Child Together

Shemar Moore is taking on daddy duties in 2023! The S.W.A.T. star and his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are new parents after they recently welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, the actor's rep confirmed Tuesday in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl. The family is very happy and healthy."



Moore, who is also well-known for his former role on Criminal Minds, also shared the exciting news on social media. Taking to Instagram late Tuesday night, the actor excitedly told fans, "Ya boy is officially a Dad!!!" He added, "Dreams come true!! The rest of my life is here!" At this time, neither Moore nor Dizon have shared more details about their bundle of joy, including name and date of birth. The little one joins older siblings Charli, 5, whom Dizon shares with actor Stephen Bishop, and Kaiden, whom Dizon also shares from a previous relationship.



The little one's arrival comes after Moore first announced during his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show earlier this month that he was about to be a dad. He told host Jennifer Hudson at the time, "I'm Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it'll be the three-year anniversary on February 8," before revealing, "And on February 8, I'm going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy." He went on to share that he "so excited" for fatherhood. He also shared the news on Instagram, where he revealed he and Dizon were expecting a baby girl.



"Today is the day. You know your boy's got butterflies. Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf-king Moore...is going to find out if he's going to be a daddy to a little girl or a little boy," he said in a video, with Dizon sharing that she was as "excited" but "anxious" to learn if she was having another daughter or son. "I honestly just want whatever is healthy, happy like [Moore] says 10 fingers, 10 toes. I'm just so excited for this portion of our life together, and it's going to be amazing."



News of Moore and Dizon's baby's arrival was met with tons of congratulatory messages. Actor Sean Maguire wrote, "Congrats Shemar. You're lives are changed for the better forever. Blessings," with one fan adding, "Congratulations to Dad and Mom!!!! So happy and excited for you! You're a Daddddyyyy!!!!!!!" Somebody else quipped, "we're not his babygirls anymore," referring to the nickname Moore gives his fans, a nod to his Criminal Minds counterpart.