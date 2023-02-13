Shemar Moore Shares New Photo of His Daughter While Honoring His Late Mom

In Jan. 2023, Shemar Moore announced that he was going to be a first-time father and that he was off the market. The S.W.A.T. star is happily in a relationship with Jesiree Dizon. He made the announcement while appearing on an episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. "My mother is in heaven right now. It'll be the three-year anniversary on Feb. 8. On Feb. 8, I'm gonna make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy," he gushed. He admitted he never thought it would happen for him as the 52-year-old heartthrob has grown older. "I was worried for a while that maybe that ship had sailed… God had my back, and things lined up, and it's gonna be the best part of my life," he added. "My life is grand, but I know whenever God does call my name once I get this experience, I'll be able to go to heaven whole." He recently debuted his beautiful baby girl in an Instagram post.

While posing at what appears to be his late mother's grave, Moore smiled over his new family. "Shemar, Jesiree, Frankie, and the spirit of Grandma Marilyn….. ❤️🕊️🥰 Mom's dream was for me to become a father and give momma some grand babies… it took me a minute, but momma's dream is now reality!! I accomplished much and experienced the good, the Great, the light, and the dark… but this I couldnt do on my own… Jesiree Dizon, we came back into each others lives and found love again and created a magical lil human together… I'll call her 'My little miracle'….. FRANKIE MOORE," he captioned the tribute.

As reported by ET Online, Dizon is a model. She also has a child from a previous relationship. Moore has been notoriously private about his love life. Throughout the 90s, the eligible bachelor dated the likes of Toni Braxton and Halle Berry.

Dixon also appeared in a video on Moore's Instagram page from their gender reveal. More than anything, she said she was excited to welcome another child into the world. "I just want whatever is healthy… I'm just so excited for this portion of our life together," she said.