Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby Girl, Shares Her Name

Shemar Moore can't get enough of his baby girl. The Criminal Minds actor, 52, shared the first photo of his newborn daughter with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Wednesday after welcoming Frankie Moore on Jan. 24. Posting a picture of himself holding a swaddled Frankie close, Moore introduced his firstborn to the world.

"FRANKIE MOORE!!!! BABY GIRL in da building!!! Born January 24... at 3:38pm.... 7.1 Pounds... 20 inches.... 10 fingers n 10 toes... Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!!" the new dad wrote. "I'm a Girl Daddy!!!! HOLY S-!!! DREAMS COME TRUE!!" Moore continued of his late mother, who passed away in 2020, "Grandma Marilyn is in heaven puff puff passing, drinking her wine, and doing her happy dance... I LOVE and MISS YOU everyday Mom."

The S.W.A.T. actor concluded his enthusiastic caption, "Frankie is gonna grow up to be a KILLA!!! Watch out World, here comes 'Frankie Muthaf-in Moore'!!!!" Frankie is Moore's first child, while Dizon, 39, is also mother to 5-year-old daughter Charli with actor Stephen Bishop and also has a son, Kaiden, from a previous relationship.

Moore and Dizon announced their big baby news earlier this month during the proud father's appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, sharing that Frankie's due date had special significance. "I'm Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it'll be the three-year anniversary on February 8," he said at the time. "And on February 8, I'm going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy."

Moore continued, "It's going to be the best part of... My life is already pretty grand, but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I'll be able to go to heaven whole." On Instagram, Moore revealed he had "butterflies" while waiting to learn if he and Dizon would be bringing a baby girl or baby boy into the world.

"Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf-king Moore...is going to find out if he's going to be a daddy to a little girl or a little boy," he said in an Instagram video, continuing that while he wished his late mother was alive to see him become a father, she's still "a part of all of this." Dizon chimed in, "I honestly just want whatever is healthy, happy like [Moore] says 10 fingers, 10 toes. I'm just so excited for this portion of our life together, and it's going to be amazing."