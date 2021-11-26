Seth Meyers Reveals He and Wife Alexi Welcomed Baby Girl 10 Weeks Ago

Late Night host Seth Meyers recently revealed that he and his wife Alexi welcomed a baby girl ten weeks ago. On Thursday’s show, Meyers brought his family on to celebrate Thanksgiving with him, and during a home video clip he shared the first image of the new baby. In the video, Meyers’ sons Ashe, 5, and Axel, 3, were seen dressed up as adorable little turkeys, along with their family dog who was in a pilgrim costume.

As the clip rolled, fans got to see the big surprise: Meyers’ new baby daughter. “We had another one, you guys!” the former exclaimed. “This is 10 weeks ago, my wife gave birth to a baby girl, and I feel like it’s only fitting for you to tell everybody what her name is.” The late-night talk show host’s mom, Hillary, then gushed, “Oh, my gosh, her name is Adelaide – Addie – after my mother.” She added, “I knew, knowing Seth and Alexi, it had to start with an A, it had to be a cool name, and I know what family means to all of them.”

.@SethMeyers has an annual tradition of dressing up his kids in Thanksgiving costumes. This year was no exception — with a special surprise. pic.twitter.com/Ijcht2f8Cl — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) November 26, 2021

Notably, 2021 has been an interesting year for baby announcements on Late Night. In addition to announcing the birth of his new baby on Late Night, he also held the first interview with close friend John Mulaney — who is going to be a dad soon — following his rehab stay. Mulaney and Meyers revealed during the interview that Meyers had been part of the intervention that convinced Mulaney to seek treatment for substance abuse. Mulaney even credited Meyers as being a huge part of why he got sober.

The emotional gathering apparently included a number of Mulaney’s famous friends, as he described it as being “like a We Are The World of alternative comedians over the age of 40. So many funny people and no one did bits the entire time.” Mulany and Meyer also discussed their fellow SNL alum Fred Armisen being part of the intervention, with Meyers saying, “I think you know the gravity of the situation when Fred Armisen is not doing a bit.”

Mulaney later revealed that he and actress Oliva Munn, whom he began dating after rehab, were pregnant with their first child. “Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia,” the comedian said, finally revealing that Munn is currently pregnant. “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible, and we’re having a baby together.”