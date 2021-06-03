Seth Meyers Recalls His Hilariously Awkward Encounter With Beyonce

✖

Seth Meyers didn't necessarily play it cool when it came to meeting Beyoncé for the first time. The comedian, 47, revealed his cringe-worthy encounter with the music icon during Wednesday's Kelly Clarkson Show, spilling the details on what down at Saturday Night Live's 40th anniversary party in 2015 when he tried to make conversation with Queen Bey.

"I remember my wife [Alexi Ashe] and I were weaving through the crowd, right as Prince was onstage. And it's very strange. You never think of, like, famous people going, 'excuse me, excuse me,'" Meyers recalled. "It was so densely packed and I was doing the ‘excuse me,' and my face came this close to Beyoncé." When their eyes met, Meyers simply said, "Pretty cool party, right?" to which Bey replied, "Yeah."

"And we just kept going. Like, the momentum took us away," Meyers recalled. "My wife said, 'Wow, you really killed that interaction.' She's like, 'You better leave your ringer on. ‘Cause you're probably gonna get a call from Beyoncé!' It went pretty good." The Late Night host might have made an underwhelming impression on the Grammy-winner, but Seth Rogen's attempt to meet Beyoncé at the 2019 Grammys arguably went worse. He recounted in May to E!'s Daily Pop that the star's bodyguard prevented him from even coming close to Bey.

"I saw Beyoncé at the Grammys with Gwyneth Paltrow actually and they were together," Rogen said on May 11. "I charged over. Instinct took over." It was then that Beyoncé's security stepped in, shoving him so hard he spilled his drink. "I got what I deserved," Rogen joked. "I was humiliated and I didn't get to meet Beyoncé." While neither famous Seth had a great experience trying to have their own Beyoncé moment, the singer herself previously recounted being starstruck when meeting Selena Quintanilla-Pérez at The Galleria mall in Houston back in the '90s before she was a household name with Destiny's Child.

"I didn't say much to Selena because I wasn't a celebrity and I just saw her and said 'hello' and kept it moving. Definitely, growing up in Texas, I heard her on the radio," Beyoncé said in an interview with MTV tr3s about the moment featured in part two of Selena: The Series. "I think listening to her album, even though I didn't know exactly what she was singing, it helped me in the studio with my pronunciation." The "Partition" artist continued that she thinks Quintanilla-Pérez is a "legend" and "so talented," sharing that she was "very happy" that she could meet her, even if she wasn't exactly the superstar she is today.