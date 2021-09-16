Pregnant Olivia Munn Shows off Baby Bump in Photo With John Mulaney

Following the news that Olivia Munn and comedian John Mulaney are going to have a child together, the actress recently showed off her baby bump belly in some new photos. Munn and Mulaney were on-hand for the “NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration” show on Sunday. The comedian did a stand-up set for the 9/11 organizations benefit show, along with comedy icon Dave Chappelle, who the couple posed for a photo with along with Chappelle’s wife, Elaine. In the photo, Mulaney and Chappell are standing beside each other, with Munn and Elaine standing on either side of them. Munn is donning a black bodysuit, which gives fans a peek at her pregnant belly.

Recently, Munn opened up about her pregnancy and told Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez, “I’m feeling really good, and just the outpouring of love and support has been really amazing,” She continued, “There’s been a big ‘ol mom tribe that comes up. I’ve heard about it, but they really come up in full force.” The actress added that “there’s a really great dad tribe,” as well. “Everyone who comes up is really supportive, and it means so much to me.” Munn also shared that atm this time, she has not decided if she will learn the sex of the child before birth. “I haven’t decided if I’ll find out yet or not,” she said. “It’s a good surprise to find out. There’s very few surprises in life.”

Munn’s pregnancy was first revealed by Mulaney during an interview he did with Seth Meyers on Late Night. While speaking about his very whirlwind year, the former SNL writer confessed: “In the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia. I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible, and we’re having a baby together.”

Mulaney was a guest on Last Night to discuss his recent stint in rehab, which came after Meyers and some other friends staged an intervention for him. “When I opened the door, I knew right away it was an intervention,” Mulaney recalled. “That’s how bad of a drug problem I had, that when I opened the door and saw people I went, ‘This is probably an intervention.’”

The comedian shared that he’s struggled with cocaine addiction, and has gotten clean then fallen “off the wagon” multiple times. “So you were the first person I saw as I walked through the doorway where I knew this was an intervention,” Mulaney went on to tell Meyers, then noting the exact moment he realized he’d been tricked into an intervention. “So, ‘I’m going to dinner with a friend from college, going to dinner with a friend from college, going to dinner with a friend from college, what’s Seth Meyers doing here? F—! F—!’” Mulaney later thanked Meyers for being part of the intervention, saying that it saved his life.