Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Welcome First Child Together

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are officially parents! The happy couple, who have been romantically linked for more than five years, appear to have welcomed their first child together after they were photographed walking together while pushing a pram-style stroller. The couple was joined by Waterhouse's mother, Elizabeth, on the walk. They have not confirmed the sex of their new arrival, nor has Waterhouse confirmed any baby news on social media.

The little one's arrival comes after the Daisy Jones & the Six actress first revealed in November that she was pregnant. The actress shared the exciting news as she spoke to a crowd at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico while she donned a glittery pink minidress, Waterhouse sharing, "I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on." Waterhouse went on to open her coat to reveal her growing baby bump, adding, "I'm not sure if it's working."

In the weeks after announcing her pregnancy, Waterhouse didn't shy away from sharing posts about her belly. Shortly after her stop in Mexico, the 31-year-old shared a carousel of images to Instagram thanking fans "for such a beautiful time in mexico." Among the photos was an image of Waterhouse posing for a photo alongside Georgia May Jagger, the daughter of The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger, her baby bump visible. In a later post on TikTok, the actress posed in a bikini, her belly on full display, as she shared photos from a tropical locale.

Taking on mommy and daddy duty marks just the latest milestone in their relationship. Waterhouse and her Twilight actor boyfriend were first romantically linked in July 2018, with a source confirming to PEOPLE at the time the couple was "dating" after they were first spotted indulging in some PDA while in London.

After growing closer and reportedly putting their relationship "on the fast track" while living together in London during the COVID-19 pandemic, it was reported in December that Waterhouse and Pattinson are engaged. After Waterhouse was spotted with a pink and white diamond ring on her ring finger while out shopping in London's Chelsea neighborhood, a source confirmed to PEOPLE in a Dec. 21 report that "they are engaged. They both want to be married. It's important for them." Neither Waterhouse nor Pattinson have commented on the engagement rumors at this time.