Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Expecting First Child Together

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are expecting their first child together. The Daisy Jones & The Six actress announced the big news during an appearance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico. While on stage, she drew attention to her baby bump by joking that she tried to "wear something sparkly" in order to "distract" from her growing belly. See a clip of the cute moment below.

In a statement on the exciting news, a source close to the couple said, "Suki Waterhouse and Rob Pattinson are expecting their first child together. She is so happy, excited, and appreciative of this experience. Suki and Rob are adorable together," per ET. Pattinson and Waterhouse have been dating since 2018, though they did not make their first official Red Carpet appearance together until 2022. This will be the first child for both of them.

"I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on... i’m not sure it’s working”



Suki Waterhouse announcing that she’s pregnant today at Corona Festival! 🤰🏼💕pic.twitter.com/MhZEkCJVgb — suki waterhouse archive (@bestsukiw) November 19, 2023

Prior to their relationship, Waterhouse dated Bradley Cooper and Diego Luna. The same year they got together, Pattinson split from British singer FKA Twigs. He also famously dated his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart from 2008 until 2012 when reports came out that Stewart had been unfaithful and in a secret relationship with her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders. The news shocked fans around the world, and even caught the eye of some high-profile individuals.

At the time, even future United States President Donald Trump took to Twitter to share his personal feelings on the reports. "Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again — just watch," Trump tweeted. "He can do much better!"

In an interview from 2017, Pattinson finally commented on Trump's tweets and spoke candidly about what it was like to have the future leader of the free world take such an invested interest in his personal relationships. The interviewer asked Pattinson if "it seems somewhat surreal that the current president of the United States once wrote a bunch of tweets about" him.

"I think there's so many different levels of it. Your identity exists on many different planes at the same time and they all can be quite different from each other. When he said that, it didn't really mean anything. But I guess now I'm sort of thinking, like, 'Well, I guess that is related to me,'" the 32-year-old replied.

"But how does that fit in with all the other things going on in my life? And sometimes you think, 'Can I use this in my acting? Or should I be putting it away.' It's kind of interesting, I guess," Pattinson added. "I don't know — this could be why people get annoyed with me."