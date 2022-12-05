Robert Pattinson and Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Attend First Red Carpet Event Together

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were all smiles for their red carpet debut. Over the weekend, the couple walked side-by-side and gave each other adoring looks at the Dior Men Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt. After they were spotted being affectionate in London in 2018, the Batman actor, 36, and the Love, Rosie actress, 30, ignited romance rumors. Multiple outlets later confirmed that they were dating. The couple has kept a relatively low profile throughout the years and rarely discussed their relationship. During an interview with The Sunday Times in 2019, Pattinson spoke for the first time about Waterhouse, along with his previous relationships with Kristen Stewart and FKA Twigs. When asked about Waterhouse, he responded, "Do I have to?" despite having nice things to say about his ex-girlfriends.

"If you let people in, it devalues what love is," Pattinson later said. "If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall, it ends better." He continued, "I can't understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it's the same as when I do it, and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you're performing and when you're not will eventually get washed away, and you'll go completely mad." During Pattinson's March 2022 interview for GQ, he spoke of a time when she teased him when their repairman was a fan of DC Comics. "He just randomly started talking about what a DC fan he is. And I'm sitting there facing the other direction, and my girlfriend just keeps continuing the conversation with him," Pattinson said.

IT COUPLE! Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse watching the #DiorMenFall show in Cairo, Egypt today. 💕 pic.twitter.com/7qkq5PFw0U — Robert Pattinson Photos | Fansite (@pattinsonphotos) December 3, 2022

"And I'm looking at her, like, 'Shut the f— up! Why are you doing this to me?' " he added. "She was very entertaining. Just talking to an obsessive fan." In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this year, Pattinson also talked about watching The Batman with Waterhouse. Despite being afraid to watch his own work, Pattinson told host Jimmy Kimmel that Waterhouse's response to The Batman "kind of changed the entire thing. "I'm pretty sure she's not normally into watching superhero movies," he explained. "And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time, and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face], and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, 'No way!' "