'Schitt's Creek' Star Announces She's Pregnant With Her First Child

✖

Schitt's Creek alum Sarah Levy is about to be a mom! The 35-year-old actress, who starred as Twyla Sands on the comedy series, announced on Instagram Monday that she is expecting her first child with husband Graham Outerbridge. The beaming mom-to-be shared the news with a photo of herself cradling her bare baby bump as she wore a pair of striped shorts and an unbuttoned linen top.

Levy captioned the sweet snapshot, which Outerbridge shared on his Instagram Story, "We'll take all the salt & vinegar chips and the hottest hot sauce you have, thx!" The baby news sparked plenty of love from her Schitt's Creek family, with Levy's former co-star Jennifer Robertson, who played Jocelyn Schitt, writing, "Sarah!!!!! I'm SO excited for you and Graham! I'll send you All Dressed chips from Canada!!!" Alexis Rose actress Annie Murphy commented joined in with, "REMEMBER HOW YOU'RE PREGNANT?!"

Levy did not reveal further information about her pregnancy, such as how far along she is, if she and her husband know the sex of their little one on the way, or her due date. The actress and Outerbridge are expanding their family about seven months after they tied the knot in October 2021. At the time, Levy took to Instagram to share the news, a photo strip from the pair's photo booth session as she wrote, "Bells are ringing. 10.16.2021."

Levy's brother, and Schitt's Creek co-star, Dan Levy, was the first to confirm the news. On Instagram, he posted a black-and-white photo showing him and his sister on the dance floor. He shared in the post's caption, "my sister got married this weekend," going on to joke that "this is absolutely not a photo of us screaming the lyrics to S Club Party on the dance floor."

While details of their relationship are relatively unknown, Levy and Outerbridge have been together since at least 2018, when the couple went Instagram official. At the time, Outerbridge shared an image from their Bermuda vacation together, with Levy later sharing a photo of them at Lake Placid, New York. Outerbridge is an actor and producer. Levy, meanwhile, is best known for her portrayal of Twyla, the waitress and owner of the local Café Tropical, in Schitt's Creek. Her other credits include United We Fall, Surreal Estate, and Distancing Socially, among others.