Heidi Montag Pregnant, Expecting Her and Spencer Pratt's Second Child

Heidi Montag Pratt is pregnant with her and Spencer Pratt's second child! The Hills: New Beginnings couple, already parents to 4-year-old son Gunner, announced Wednesday they were expanding their family after 18 months of trying to get pregnant. Montag, who is due in December, spoke candidly about her fertility journey to Us Weekly as the MTV star shared the big news.

"I couldn't be more excited. I don't know who I'm the most excited for – myself or Gunner or Spencer," Montag shared. "I just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for. And I kept praying about it. I'm like, if I'm not meant to have another kid – because I had accepted that at this point – I just wanted to not have that desire so strongly and I just wasn't sure if it was going to happen or not. I just get so emotional about it."

The reality personality "tried really hard" to be more relaxed about getting pregnant when she and her husband first started trying, but after six months, got "concerned" it would never happen. "I think a lot of women struggle with this and it's just not something a lot of people talk about because it's so hard and it's so personal," The Hills alum shared. "And I felt really blessed having Gunner and having such a beautiful healthy son, so I was trying not to be ungrateful for my life and for what I do have. And at the same time, it was such a deep longing in my heart that I had – wanting a sibling for Gunner and wanting to expand our family."

Montag has spoken openly about her struggle to conceive, sharing in March that she had been eating raw animal organs, including a bison heart, to attempt to increase her chances of getting pregnant. In January, Montage shared her feelings on Instagram alongside a series of photos with Gunner. "So thankful for my angel," she wrote at the time. "I never thought it would be so hard trying to have another. I am trusting God's plan and if we only have one I am so thankful for this miracle!"