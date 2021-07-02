MTV Sets up Third Spinoff for 'Ridiculousness' Set to Premiere This July

✖

MTV is prepping another Ridiculous spinoff. The network announces it has greenlit a new series within Rob Dyrdek's Ridiculousness universe titled Adorableness. Comedian James Davis (Hood Adjacent) is attached as a host. He'll be joined on the new stage by Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother), Ross Mathews (RuPaul’s Drag Race), and Dulcé Sloan (The Daily Show with Trevor Noah) as panelists.

The forthcoming series promises to "serve up the cutest, snuggliest and most adorable clips ever." Though, it won't be all sugar and spice and everything nice. The network's statement continues on, adding that "it’s not all fluff… cute kids will turn sour, fluffy dogs will attack and little old ladies may just curse like a sailor - these are adorable clips with a bite."

Adorableness serves as the third spinoff within the franchise. Other series include Deliciousness, hosted by Saved by the Bell alum Tiffani Thiessen, and Messyness, hosted by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. The latter was announced last month and is currently in production. Snooki will be joined by panelists Tori Spelling, Adam Rippon, and Teddy Ray. Messyness is expected to debut later this year. Thrill One Media and Gorilla Flicks are attached as producers. The companies also produce the other shows under the Ridiculousness umbrella. Adorableness will premiere on Monday, July 19 as part of a week-long event. MTV will air two new episodes each night, at 7:00 PM and 7:30 PM ET/PT.

Ridiculousness, the flagship series, has made some serious changes over the years which has led to some splits among the fans. However, the show's core audience remains loyal and its clear success has proved to be fruitful. Panelist Chanel West Coast attributes the show's continued prosperity to the camaraderie among the big three hosts. "I think at first they thought it was going to be more of a thing about the guests and stuff, but I think that over time the fans really do love the episodes where it's us three," she told PeopleTV's Reality Check last year. "They love the dynamic we have as a family, us three, and I think that it's really grown to be just kinda like Fantasy Factory was. We had this little family setting at Fantasy Factory, where we were like brothers and sisters and that's kind of what it's become on Ridiculousness."