‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Dorit Kemsley’s 10-Year-Old Son Has Been Hospitalized

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley and her estranged husband Paul “PK” Kemsley are grateful 10-year-old son Jagger is “on the mend” after spending weeks at the hospital.

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, PK shared a photo of Jagger on Instagram while sharing the news that the little boy has not been well for the past few weeks. “Our little boy Jagger has been unwell for the last few weeks, Mommy and Daddy have been with him in the [wonderful] @cedarssinai,” PK wrote in the caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We wanted to publicly thank them and the Drs and Nurses … we are still here but he’s on the mend … he’s our Rocky … image was caught of him yawning … but I love the shot,” the Real Housewives personality concluded. Neither PK nor Dorit offered additional details about Jagger’s health condition.

Dorit and PK, who also share 8-year-old daughter Pheonix, announced in May that they had separated after nine years of marriage. “We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage,” the Bravo stars wrote in a joint statement on Instagram at the time. “We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together,”

“To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children. We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey,” the statement concluded. “With love, Dorit and PK.”

Getty Images

Dorit and PK, who married in March 2015, appear to be on good terms, with the reality personality wishing her ex a happy birthday in August. In February, the two exes also celebrated Jagger’s 10th birthday with similar sweet Instagram posts.

Dorit called Jagger “my first born son, my heart, my twin soul, my fierce protector, my confidant, and beloved son,” adding alongside a video of her son, “You are a bundle of joy that illuminated my entire world with endless happiness, laughter and love from the moment you were born. The incredible experiences and lifelong memories you have already brought to my life are more than I can list here and more than I could have ever dreamt of.”

PK likewise shared a photo of his son, whom he thanked for bringing “joy” into his life every day. “Your soul ,kindness and heart is filled with beauty , I adore you and couldn’t be prouder of you …you are a beautiful boy who brings happiness to any one who meets you … l love you always ,Daddy [sic],” he wrote.