'RHOBH': Dorit Kemsley and Husband PK Split, Report Claims

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Dorit Kemsley and Paul "PK" Kemsley are reportedly no longer together after eight years of marriage. "They've been living separate lives for about two months after she ended it," a source told In Touch, adding that PK, 56, had been staying at a Beverly Hills hotel and was seen leaving the building. "Paul is apparently 'heartbroken.'"

The insider added, "She's been telling people that she fell out of love with him, but they agreed to keep it a secret for now so it doesn't affect the show." They married in 2015 and have two children, Phoenix and Jagger. PK also has three children from his first marriage to Loretta Gold: Daniel, Atlanta, and Tatum.

The couple is experiencing marital problems one year after rumors emerged about Dorit Richards' affair with Kyle Richards' estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky. "Honey, listen. When something is so ridiculous, you just kind of discount it," she said in September 2022 on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "It's something that sticks a chord only because Mau, PK, Kyle and I, we're friends together, and it is such a nothing and to have someone start those vile rumors, it's gross."

Dorit was rumored to be cheating after RHOBH alum Dana Wilkey claimed in August 2022 that she had secretly been seeing Mauricio, 53, who married Kyle, 54, in 1996. Kyle and Mauricio were revealed in July to have been separated for a period of time, but they were "still living under the same roof."

During an interview with In Touch in February 2022, Dorit stated that she and PK had discussed renewing their marriage vows. PK and Dorit's reps responded to In Touch with a statement.

"We have had some challenging years, which we openly discuss in the upcoming season of RHOBH," read the statement shared with In Touch. "We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family. We have not separated, nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes, and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage. We would be grateful for everyone's understanding. We are doing what we can to focus on the best interests of our family, as opposed to spending our time contending with rumors and hearsay that are not true. Love, Dorit, and PK."