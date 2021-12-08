‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley’s Husband PK Kemsley Arrested for DUI 1 Month After Home Invasion

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills husband Paul “PK” Kemsley was arrested for driving under the influence last month, his lawyer confirmed to PEOPLE. The husband of Bravo star Dorit Kemsley was originally arrested on Nov. 23, as first reported by The Daily Mail, when he was pulled over on the 101 in Los Angeles by the California Highway Patrol.

The 54-year-old talent manager reportedly blew a .081 BAC during a Breathalyzer test administered by police, which was over the .08 legal limit and was taken to the police station. About an hour later, he reportedly took another Breathalyzer and blew a .073, and was subsequently taken home by authorities.

Videos by PopCulture.com

PK’s lawyer, Alan Jackson, confirmed the report in a statement to PEOPLE. “PK was stopped and cited on November 23 on suspicion of DUI,” he told the outlet. “While out with a business colleague, PK consumed a glass of wine with dinner. Following a traffic stop, it was determined that he may have been close to the legal limit. He regrets the fact he did not take alternate transportation home that evening. PK takes the allegations extremely seriously and fully cooperated with the authorities.” Jackson concluded by pointing out the incident was the “first and only” of its kind in PK’s “long driving history,” and that his client had “learned a valuable lesson.”

PK’s arrest came just a month after his wife Dorit was the victim of a home invasion at the family’s Encino home while he was in London. The Real Housewives star was asleep at home, as were 7-year-old son Jagger and 5-year-old daughter Pheonix, on the night of Oct. 27 when three intruders broke into the home.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a press release at the time that “the victim was in the residence at the time and was met by the suspects. The victim was in fear and complied with the suspect’s demands by directing them to valuables. The suspects took handbags, jewelry, and watches with a significant monetary loss and fled the location in a black truck.”