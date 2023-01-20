Priyanka Chopra Used a Surrogate to Welcome Her Baby, and Now She's Responding to the Critics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the proud parents of a baby girl, Malti. They welcomed their first child via surrogate in January 2022. In a new interview with British Vogue, Chopra addressed the criticism that she's faced after using a surrogate to welcome her child into the world.

When Chopra and Jonas revealed that they welcomed their daughter via surrogate, the Quantico star was, unfortunately, met with some criticism for her decision. As she explained to British Vogue, this was rather hard to deal with on top of navigating life as a new mom. She said, "I've developed a tough hide when people talk about me. But it's so painful when they talk about my daughter. I'm like, 'Keep her out of it.'" Chopra continued to reference how her daughter was born three months premature, adding that this made it all the more difficult to wade through the negative commentary.

"I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins," she said. "So no, she's not going to be gossip." Chopra added, "I've been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it's not about my life only. It's hers too." The actor told British Vogue that she sought help from a surrogate due to having "medical complications." Chopra explained, "This was a necessary step, and I'm so grateful I was in a position where I could do this. Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months."

Chopra also stated that it can be hard to hear everyone's opinions on the matter, as they "don't know" her. She continued, "You don't know what I've been through. And just because I don't want to make my medical history, or my daughter's, public doesn't give you the right to make up whatever the reasons were." Chopra and Jonas announced the birth of their daughter in January 2022. While they didn't share too many details at the time, they did confirm that they welcomed their child via a surrogate. At the time, they also wrote, "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family." Months later, it was reported that the new parents decided to name their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.