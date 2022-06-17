Priyanka Chopra Shares Rare Photo of Baby Girl Malti Marie and Her Mother

Priyanka Chopra is giving fans a slight glimpse into her life as a new mom. The beauty celebrated her mom Dr. Madhu Chopra's birthday on June 16. She posted a touching tribute to Instagram that featured a photo of the mother-daughter pair smiling alongside her 5-month-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, showing off the three generations of women in the family. "Happiest birthday Mama," Priyanka captioned the picture. "May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day!" Her mother took a trip to Europe to ring in her birthday, which Priyanka called "the best birthday celebration I've seen in a while," she noted. "Love you to the moon and back Nani."

Malti's face is not shown in the photo. Priyanka and her husband, Nick Jonas, welcomed their baby girl via surrogate in Jan. 2022. Since then, they've shielded her face in the other photo they shared. Parenthood was not an easy journey for the two, even the birth for the surrogate. The couple revealed for the first time in a Mother's Day post that Malti spent more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) before being released home to their care.

"Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," Nick wrote on Instagram. "We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home." He called Malti a "badass" and shared his enjoyment of being a father.

Sources say the couple are doing great with their new baby. E! News reported in early June: "They really are so in love, like they're still in their honeymoon phase. It's very cute and sweet."

Priyanka is reportedly taking motherhood by storm, adding she is "very organized" and "knows all the tips and tricks" to take care of the baby. Nick recently told People, "I'm grateful to have a teammate in Pri."