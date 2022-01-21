Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Welcome Baby Via Surrogate

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are officially parents! The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, have welcomed their first child together via surrogate. Jonas and Chopra shared the exciting baby news on Instagram on Friday, Jan. 21. Prior to the announcement, the couple had not shared that they were expecting.

In identical text posts shared to their respective accounts, the Hollywood couple shared, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate.” They went on to request privacy as they adjust to life as a family of three, writing, “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.” The text post was shared without further caption or details, including their little one’s birth date, sex, or name. The birth announcement was met with a round of congratulatory messages from Jonas and Chopra’s A-list friends, with Jonas’ brother Kevin Jonas responding to the post with two red heart emojis.

The happy news for the couple comes four years after they tied the knot in two glamorous ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India. While the two were said to have “hit it off” in 2017, they did not begin dating until May 2018. Just a few months later, Jonas dropped to one knee and popped the question while in London on the actress’ 36th birthday in July of that same year.

For their wedding ceremony, the couple said “I do” with a traditional Indian ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., Nick’s father, officiated the ceremony. Meanwhile, all three of Jonas’ brothers – Joe, Kevin, and Frankie – were groomsmen, in addition to Chopra’s brother Siddharth. In total, the couple had two ceremonies over the course of five days honoring each of their cultures.

In the years since saying “I do,” Jonas and Chopra haven’t shied away from making their desire to grow their family known. Speaking to Vogue India in September 2019, Chopra shared that “buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list.” In January 2021, the actress told E!‘s Daily Pop, “Family is a big part of my life. “It’s always been a part of my dreams.” More recently, Chopra told Vanity Fair earlier this month that starting a family was “a big part” of their dreams, sharing, “by God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”