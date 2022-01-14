Priyanka Chopra Responds to ‘Speculation’ Over Her Marriage After Dropping Jonas From Last Name

Priyanka Chopra Jonas watched as fans wildly speculated about the status of her relationship with husband Nick Jonas in November, just because she dropped “Jonas” from her Instagram profile name. In a new Vanity Fair interview, Chopra Jonas, 39, said the situation gave her a “very vulnerable feeling.” Chopra Jonas and Nick, 29, married in 2018 and are still going strong.

“It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate,” Chopra Jonas told Vanity Fair. “It’s just a professional hazard…. Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that.”

Back in November, fans began wondering if Nick and Chopra Jonas were breaking up just because the Matrix Resurrections actress changed her Instagram profile name back to just “@priyankachopra.” She quickly shut down the speculation by posting cute emojis on one of Nick’s Instagram videos. The singer still shows up on her Instagram page, most recently on Jan. 2. She shared a photo of the two embracing on a boat to mark the new year.

In her Vanity Fair interview, Chopra Jonas also touched on the controversy surrounding The Activist. The show was set to air on CBS during the 2021-2022 TV season, but once people caught wind of what the competition was about, outrage began. Many saw it as trivializing activism as just a game, prompting judge Julianne Hough to admit the judging aspect “missed the mark.” Hough, Chopra Jonas, and singer Usher were set to judge a group of activists competing in challenges to raise awareness for important causes.

Although the project was already filmed, CBS announced in September 2021 that the whole project would be scrapped and turned into a documentary produced by Global Citizen and Live Nation. Since then, there’s been no word on when the new version of the show would air.

“I have no idea what they’re going to do with it yet,” Chopra Jonas said. “I’ve been involved with Global Citizen for so many years, and I know the strides that they’ve made when it comes to global poverty and climate change. They’ve done incredible work. So, it’s really tragic when something like that happens because that is never the intention.” She later added that the response to the project left her sad because “I try to live my life as a good person every day, doing the best I can, just like everyone else. And it would just be nice to be seen for that sometimes.”