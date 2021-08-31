Nick Jonas Eats off Priyanka Chopra's Butt in Cheeky Poolside Photo

✖

Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra are showing some affection for one another via social media and fans are here for it. Chopra took to her Instagram to share a selfie she took of herself and her husband getting cheeky in the sun. In the photo, Jonas is eating — or pretending to eat — something off his wife's butt cheek and followers, including some of the actress's family, couldn't help but to flood the comment section.

"Snack," she captioned the photo of the sweet pair. Her cousin, Indian actress, Parineeti Chopra, commented, "Jeej! Mimi didi! What is going on here the family is on Instagram *** Tries to hit like button with eyes closed." Someone else wrote, "Fav pic ever," while someone else echoed, "looks like nicks surviving on snacks only." Drew Barrymore left her caption simple, writing, "Amazing," while Paris Hilton used the fire emoji.

After sharing this flirtatious photo, she also shared just a photo of herself in the black and red bikini, and Jonas was quick to dive in the comment section writing, "Yummy." Their photos together captioned their reunion after the two have been apart due to their busy schedules. Chopra has had her hands full with filming her new show Citadel in London, while Jonas is back on the road with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas for their Remember This Tour.

However, despite spending so much time apart, they have ways of feeling close even when so much distance is involved. At the beginning of the year, Chopra opened up about how she feels encouraged to continue keeping busy with acting thanks to the unconditional support from her husband. "Nick always says this to me: 'I'll always be in your corner.' He said that to me very early," she told PEOPLE in January. "It was before we got married. I think at some point we were disagreeing about something, and he was like, 'I'm always in your corner. We're not on different sides of the room.' And it just changed the way I was talking to him," she added.

"It became the greatest thing I feel about this partnership, and what makes me feel so confident in being able to do all the things I want to do," she added. The pair got engaged in the summer of 2018 and later tied the knot in December 2018.