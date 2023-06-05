Princess Eugenie Gives Birth to Baby No. 2, Reveals Name and Photos

There's an adorable new member of the British royal family! Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank officially welcomed their second child, son Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, on Tuesday, May 30, the couple announced Monday alongside sweet first-look images of the youngster. The new addition is the second child for the couple, who are also parents to son August Philip Hawke, 2.

Eugenie, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III's niece, shared the happy news to her personal Instagram account, writing, "Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs." Eugenie also shared some insight into her little one's name, revealing that Ernest is "named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald." The post included two images of the newborn, including an adorable photo August gently touching his baby brother's head.

Buckingham Palace also confirmed the birth of the newest royal in a statement reading, "Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank. Ernest was born on Tuesday, 30th May, and weighed 7lbs 1oz." With little Ernest's arrival, which marks the first of the late queen's great-grandchildren to be born following her death, comes a slight change to the British line of succession. Ernest is now 13th in the line of succession to the British throne, with his big brother just a spot above him. The Duke of Edinburgh has been bumped down to 14th place.

Eugenie and Brooksbank first announced in January that they were expecting, the royal sharing at the time, "we're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer." The princess and Brooksbank tied the knot at Windsor Castle in 2018, welcoming their first child in early 2021.

Eugenie, 32, is the daughter of Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's third child, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. In addition to August and now Ernest, the Duke and Duchess of York, who divorced in 1996, are also grandparents to 1-year-old Sienna Elizabeth, whom their daughter Princess Beatrice shares with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Mozzi is also dad to son Christopher Woolf, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Dara Huang.