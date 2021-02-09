Princess Eugenie Gives Birth to Her First Child With Husband Jack Brooksbank

✖

Princess Eugenie is a proud mother after welcoming her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank. The daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew gave birth to a son on Tuesday, Feb. 9, Buckingham Palace said in a statement the same day: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz."

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news," the statement continued. "This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York's first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Eugenie also shared a photo of her little boy on Instagram for the first time, showing his tiny hand being held gently by those of his mom and dad. She added just three blue heart emojis to the caption, possibly in an indication that she was the proud mother of a little boy. The princess' followers were quick to congratulate her on the big news. "Ahhh welcome to the world little one!! Congratulations to the happy couple!" one person wrote, as another added, "Huge congratulations! Welcome to another baby boy in the family!" A third chimed in, "Congratulations! Blessings to the parents and the little baby!"

The cousin of Prince Harry and Prince William announced she was pregnant with her first child in September, writing alongside a photo of baby slippers, "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021...." Eugenie and Jack's big baby news came just two years after the couple tied the knot in a royal wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. In October, Eugenie shared a gushing Instagram post to commemorate their anniversary, writing alongside a photo with her husband, "Been the best 2 years married to you and 10 years with you in total. Happy memories always my dear Jack."

Eugenie's last Instagram post before giving birth was also a sweet message to her husband, looking back on three years prior when the two announced their engagement. "This time 3 years ago," she captioned a sweet photo of the two smiling and getting cozy during a night out. "Flashback to such a happy moment when Jack and I announced our engagement..."