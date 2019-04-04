All Queen Elizabeth’s Great-Grandchildren and How They’re Related

She may be known as Her Majesty to the rest of the world, but Queen Elizabeth’s most important title is that of “Gan-Gan” to her great-grandchildren.

At 91 years old, the current reigning monarch and mom-of-four not only has eight grandchildren, but seven great-grandchildren, with another little royal great-grandchild on the way.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On October 15, Kensington Palace announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child together, with baby Sussex set to arrive sometime in the spring, meaning that the halls of Buckingham Palace will get a little fuller with another pair of little feet.

Keep scrolling to be introduced to Queen Elizabeth’s seven, soon-to-be eight, royal great-grandchildren.

Savannah Phillips

Parents: Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly

Royal Grandparents: Princess Anne and Mark Phillips

Place in line to the British Throne: 16



The Queen’s oldest great-grandchild, Savannah Phillips, was born on December 29, 2010 at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, with Kensington Palace announcing her arrival shortly after. Although born 12th in line to the throne, the birth of her cousins – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – pushed her back to 16. Unlike her cousins, she also does not bear a royal title, as children of the daughter of a monarch are not “entitled to the rank” of his or her royal highness.



Although only occasionally seen in the public eye, the oldest of the Queen’s great-grandchildren made a splash into headlines following her Buckingham Palace balcony appearance at the Trooping the Colour in June, when she infamously shushed Prince George.

Isla Phillips

Parents: Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly

Royal Grandparents: Princess Anne and Mark Phillips

Place in line to the British Throne: 17



Arriving just a year-and-a-half after her older sister, Isla Phillips was born on March 29, 2012, with Kensington Palace at the time stating that the Queen was “delighted” by the birth of her second great-grandchild, according to Town & Country.



Isla’s middle name, Elizabeth, is believed to be a nod to her great-grandmother.

Prince George

Parents: Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Royal Grandparents: Prince Charles and Princess Diana

Place in line to the British Throne: 3



As the first-born son of Prince William and Duchess Kate, Prince George is destined to be seated on the British Throne at some point during his lifetime. His birth in July of 2013 made him the third in the line of succession and bumped his uncle, Prince Harry, down to sixth in line.



Prince George’s full name, George Alexander Louis, is believed to pay homage to his great-great-grandfather King George VI, Queen Elizabeth, whose middle name is Alexandra, and Louis Mountbatten, Earl Mountbatten of Burma, the Queen’s second cousin.



Along with taking part in a number of royal traditions, including his first grouse hunt, the little prince also was the one to give Queen Elizabeth the nickname “Gan-Gan.”

Mia Tindall

Parents: Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall

Royal Grandparents: Princess Anne and Mark Phillips

Place in line to the British Throne: 19



Born on January 17, 2014, Mia Grace Tindall is currently 19th in the line of succession, and, like her Tindall cousins, does not bear an HRH title.



Mia stole the show in the Queen’s 2016 portrait with all of her great-grandchildren when she stole her great-grandmother’s purse. She was also among the bridesmaids in Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October of 2018.

Princess Charlotte

Parents: Parents: Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Royal Grandparents: Prince Charles and Princess Diana

Place in line to the British Throne: 4



Thanks to the Succession of the Brown Act, Princess Charlotte’s April 2015 birth marked a first for the royal family, with her place in line to the British Throne cemented in place regardless of any future sons born to Prince William and Kate Middleton.



Just like her big brother and other members of the royal family, Princess Charlotte’s full name – Charlotte Elizabeth Diana – pays homage to her royal heritage. Not only is her first name the feminine version of her grandfather, Prince Charles’, first name, but it is also a nod to her aunt, Pippa Middleton. Her middle names, Elizabeth and Diana, pay tribute to her great-grandmother as well as her late grandmother, Princess Diana.

Prince Louis

Parents: Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Royal Grandparents: Prince Charles and Princess Diana

Place in line to the British Throne: 5



Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest child, Prince Louis Arthur Charles, was born on April 23, 2018, at the time making Queen Elizabeth a great-grandmother to six.



Just like his big brother, his name, Louis, pays homage to Louis Mountbatten, Earl Mountbatten of Burma, while his middle name, Charles, is a nod to his grandfather. Arthur, his other middle name, is a family name that he shares with his grandfather, Prince Charles Philip Arthur George, and father, Prince William Arthur Philip Louis



As one of the youngest royals, Prince Louis is seldom seen, though he has been spotted in mom Kate Middleton’s arms on a handful of occasions.

Lena Tindall

Parents: Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall

Royal Grandparents: Princess Anne and Mark Phillips

Place in line to the British Throne: 20



The second child of Mike and Zara Tindall, Lena Elizabeth Tindall was born on June 18, 2018 and is the Queen’s seventh great-grandchild.



“Mrs. Michael Tindall was safely delivered of a baby girl on 18th June, at Stroud Maternity Unit. Mr. Tindall was present at the birth. The weight of the baby was 9lbs 3oz,” the Royal Family announced at the time.



“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal, Captain Mark Phillips and Mike’s parents, Mr Philip and Mrs. Linda Tindall, have been informed and are delighted with the news. The baby’s name will be confirmed in due course,” the statement added. “This baby is the second child for Zara and Mike, the fourth grandchild for The Princess Royal and the seventh great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh.”



Her name, like her cousins’ name, is a nod to her royal heritage, with her middle name a tribute to her great-grandmother the Queen.

Baby Sussex

Parents: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Royal Grandparents: Prince Charles and Princess Diana

Place in line to the British Throne: 7



Although not yet born, Baby Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first child, is already making plenty of headlines and earning crowds of royal fans.



Although seventh in line to the British throne, a placement that will be pushed back should Prine William and Kate Middleton have another child, Baby Sussex will have one thing that his or her royal cousins will not: dual citizenship.



Given that Meghan Markle was born in America and lived there up until her engagement to Prince Harry, and since she has not yet renounced her U.S. citizenship, baby Sussex will hold dual citizenship in the United Kingdom and United States. It is expected that the little prince or princess will eventually renounce their American citizenship, however, as a means to protect the royal family’s finances to audit by the IRS.