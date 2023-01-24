Princess Eugenie Pregnant With Second Child

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are expanding their royal family! The 32-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, whose parents are Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, announced Tuesday that she was expecting her second child in a statement released by Buckingham Palace. Eugenie and Jack are already parents to son August Philip Hawke, who was born in February 2021.

"Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer," Buckingham Palace said in the pregnancy announcement. "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother." Princess Eugenie also took to her Instagram page to share the good news, posting a photo of her young son giving his mom a big hug around the legs. "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," she captioned the shot.

Princess Eugenie and Jack's unborn baby will be the first of Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren to be born following the long-reigning monarch's death in September at the age of 96. The new baby will be 13th in the line of succession to the British throne. Princess Eugenie and Jack met in 2010 before getting engaged in January 2018 and tying the knot in October 2018 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

In September 2020, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021..." Eugenie wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of fuzzy baby slippers at the time. In February 2021, Eugenie gave birth, and the couple introduced their firstborn with a sweet photoshoot shared to Instagram. "We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank," the couple captioned their birth announcement at the time. "Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣" In June 2022, baby August made his royal debut alongside his parents at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Pageant, sporting an adorable blue sweater with featuring the Union Jack.