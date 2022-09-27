Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals Baby Bump on 'Red Table Talk'

Kelly Osbourne is expecting her first child with her partner, Sid Wilson. During an appearance on Red Table Talk, Osbourne showed off her growing baby bump, as Entertainment Tonight noted. The 37-year-old announced that she was expecting her first child back in May.

Red Table Talk shared a preview of their discussion with Osbourne, which will air on Facebook Watch on Wednesday. In the preview, Jada Pinkett Smith introduces the mom-to-be, who will serve as a guest co-host on the episode. Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, both express excitement as Osbourne walks onto the set cradling her baby bump. Smith even exclaims, "Look at you!" Fans will get to see the full episode when it drops on Wednesday.

As previously mentioned, Osbourne announced her pregnancy in May. At the time, she shared a selfie in which she held up an ultrasound photo. Alongside the snap, she wrote, "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why... I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!" Osbourne is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Slipknot rocker Wilson. The pair originally met in 1999 but only turned their friendship into a romantic connection earlier this year.

Osbourne's upcoming appearance on Red Table Talk will be a very full-circle moment for her. When she appeared on the program back in June 2021, she opened up about her struggles with addiction. As she did so, she explained that she felt "robbed" of certain life experiences, including parenthood. Osbourne said, "I feel very behind," she shared. "As a woman, I would have loved to be married and have children by now. My brother [Jack] has three daughters and I would have loved to have kids by now, but that wasn't what was in the cards for me yet." She continued, "I would have been no kind of mother at all [before getting sober]. Because I was that crazy addict that was like, 'Oh yeah, I'll stop doing drugs when I get pregnant because I have to.' Like, that's insane that I would ever even think that."