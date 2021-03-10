Pregnant Bindi Irwin and Husband Chandler Powell Reveal Amazing Zoo Mural in Daughter's Nursery

✖

When their baby girl makes her entrance into the world, Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell will be wasting no time in harboring a love of nature in her. Now in the homestretch of her pregnancy, the Crickey! It's the Irwins star and her husband gave fans a glimpse at their little one’s nursery, which includes a stunning Australian Zoo mural.

After Irwin first teased the nursery back in January, Powell gave fans a closer look at the beautiful nature-themed artwork decorating the walls on Tuesday, when he shared an image of the mural. He revealed that he and his wife recruited the help of their friend, artist Maryanne Oliver, to paint the mural, which features a koala, two crocodiles forming a heart, and other animals that can be found at the Zoo. Powell shared the image alongside a message of thanks to Oliver "for this amazing painting in our daughter’s Australia Zoo nursery. She's going to love it!" Irwin was quick to comment, writing, "Absolutely spectacular! Thank you, Maryanne."

As Powell shared, the couple has opted for an Australia Zoo-inspired nursery for their bundle of joy. In late January, Irwin gave fans their first look at the room when she shared a brand new baby bump photo of herself. In the image, the mom-to-be stood in the nursery, which boasts images of butterflies bunnies, and flowers on the wall.

Later speaking with The Bump, Irwin said her daughter's nursery is "perfect," also revealing the significance of the bunnies decorating the walls. She told the outlet that after learning she was pregnant, she and her mother, Terri Irwin, "spent a long time searching for grandma names that also had an animal link. We decided that she's going to be called 'Bunny.'" She went on to reveal that when her mother was growing up in Oregon her neighbor down the street was always called 'Bunny.' It only just dawned on us that it wasn't her name but rather what everyone called her since she was a grandmother figure to the entire neighborhood."

Already sweetly dubbing their daughter a baby Wildlife Warrior, Irwin also opened up about her approach to motherhood, revealing that she wants to give her daughter "the opportunity to experience as much as possible in the world to set her up for life." She said "the greatest gift" her parents ever gave her "was their unconditional love and support. They encouraged me to travel my own path while always being there to lend support if I needed it."