Pregnant Bindi Irwin Shares Photo of Baby's Adorable Animal Themed Nursery

Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell are patiently waiting on the arrival of their baby girl. While Irwin has been so open about her journey since first announcing the exciting news in August, she's now giving fans an inside peek at her nursery room. In her Instagram stories, the 22-year-old shared a sweet photo of her cradling her baby bump while giving fans a quick look at her daughter's room according to Today.

Naturally, Irwin incorporated animals into the pink-themed room, adding rabbits and butterflies to the wall just above the changing station. Adding lots of color, she didn't stick with just pink, she had notes of yellow, grey, green and blue, on the wall providing her baby girl a vibrant spectrum of colors to look at. "Baby girl we can't wait for you to be here" she captioned the post.

Fans love keeping up with Irwin's family, as her father Steve Irwin was one of the most beloved faces on television. After his tragic death in Sept. 2006, Irwin, her brother Robert Irwin and mom, Terri Irwin, have all managed to honor the famous Crocodile Hunter in some form. Recently, she and Powell recreated the same photo her dad and mom took when Terri was pregnant with Robert. This left fans emotional seeing Steve's daughter share the same intimate family moment. She captioned the side-by-side photos, "Recreating a very special moment. Third-trimester love."

Irwin and Powell announced their pregnancy in August after tying the knot just a few months prior. The Crikey! It's the Irwins star made the announcement by sharing a sweet photo of the couple holding up a tiny Australia Zoo uniform shirt and said they "couldn't wait" to tell the public about the exciting news. "Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," she captioned the sweet photo. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

Usually, expecting moms wait until at least the second trimester before they announce their news, however, Irwin wanted to do things a little different. As she's been so open and candid with her life since she got social media, she felt this moment in time was no different than the rest. Instead, she shared the news during her first trimester, and noted that she felt her fans should be along for the entire journey, instead of just part of it.