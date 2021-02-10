Pregnant Bindi Irwin's Brother Robert Jokes That She's 'Massive Now' as She Approaches Due Date

✖

Bindi Irwin is now just weeks away from welcoming her first child with husband Chandler Powell, and her growing baby bump was the center for a few jokes for little brother Robert Irwin. Robert poked fun at his sister's "massive" belly, and perhaps landed himself in some hot water, during a Wednesday appearance on Australia's Channel Seven's Sunrise.

Appearing on the show alongside mom Terri Irwin to discuss the family’s reality show Crikey! It's the Irwins, talk soon turned to the upcoming addition to the family, the baby girl Irwin and her husband are currently expecting. Terri gushed that her daughter "is doing so awesome," adding that the pregnancy has been "such a special time" for the young couple and the family as a whole. Terri also revealed that Irwin is "due next month" and is currently at "that sweet spot where you really miss being able to see your shoes." The remark prompted a little teasing from Robert, who said his sister is "massive now."

Here's the hilarious moment wildlife warrior @RobertIrwin copped a punch on the arm from mum @TerriIrwin after making a cheeky comment about his sister's pregnancy 😆 pic.twitter.com/NnFdcojZ0r — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) February 9, 2021

The comment immediately landed him in hot water, with Terri offering him a playful punch to the arm. Robert was quick to clarify, stating, "like, in a good way. It's special." Co-host Samantha Armytage quipped that it was "spoken like a true little brother," later joking that the young Wildlife Warrior would be "in so much trouble" for the gaffe. Robert seemed to agree, stating, "I'm in so much trouble. Don't tell her about this, please."

After the interview, Robert took to Twitter to react to the moment, writing, "Haha... woops." Thankfully, his older sister seemed to take things in stride. Replying to Robert's tweet, in which he quoted a video from the moment, she responded, "'Don't tell her about this'... Thanks Robert! Love ya!"

Along with the hilarious incident, the Wednesday interview featured some other tidbits about Irwin’s pregnancy. According to Terri, before her daughter and Powell shared the news with the world in August that they were expecting their first child together, she first shared the exciting news with family on their "annual crocodile research trip." Terri said, "So here we are all out in the bush and we'd been all jumping crocs and attaching trackers. We're all sitting around the campfire and she says, 'By the way...' We all picked names. We all laughed and cried."

Irwin and Powell began dating in 2014 and began a long-distance relationship before Powell eventually made the move to Australia and joined the Irwin family business at the Australia Zoo. After he dropped to one knee and popped the question on Irwin's 21st birthday in July 2019, the couple tied the knot during an intimate ceremony at the Australia Zoo in April 2020. They announced they were expecting a baby girl in August 2020, with their little one set to arrive in March, according to Terri.