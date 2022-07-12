Pippa Middleton Secretly Welcomes Third Child

Pippa Middleton is now a mom of three! PEOPLE reported that Pippa gave birth to her third child, a baby girl, with her husband, James Matthews. The pair are already parents to son Arthur, 3, and daughter Grace, 1.

According to the outlet, Pippa gave birth to her daughter a couple of weeks ago. No other details have been released about the newest member of the Middleton-Matthews family. Pippa's third pregnancy was only recently confirmed when she attended an event for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in June. She put her baby bump on display when she appeared at the "Party at the Palace" concert alongside her husband, her brother James Middleton, and his wife Alizée Thévenet.

PEOPLE noted that this is the sixth grandchild for Michael and Carole Middleton. The couple's eldest daughter and Pippa's sister, Kate Middleton, shares three children with her husband, Prince William. In the years since they got married in 2011, Kate and William welcomed Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Pippa and her family are reportedly planning to move closer to her childhood home in near Bucklebury in Berkshire. She's not the only one on the move. It was previously reported that Kate, William, and their three children were moving out of Kensington Palace for greener pastures, literally. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have reportedly wanted "a quiet life in the country," according to The Telegraph. As a result, they're also moving to Berkshire.

"Prince William and Duchess Kate are expected to relocate this fall to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor," an insider told Entertainment Tonight. "The couple have been looking at schools in the Berkshire area near Bucklebury, where Kate's parents are and closer to the Queen's home base at Windsor Castle." Not only does this mean that Kate and Pippa will be able to have plenty of playdates with their children, but it also positions them a short walk away from the Queen's residence, Windsor Castle.

Before it was reported that Kate and William were moving to Adelaide Cottage, it was rumored that they were eyeing a different residence in Berkshire that had ties to the controversial Edward VIII. However, they're set to go with another route and are reportedly moving sometime during the summer. While they'll be moving out of Kensington Palace, the family is still expected to have a place to call home in London for when they participate in official events.