Pippa Middleton Pregnant: Kate Middleton's Mom Confirms She's Expecting Baby No. 2

Carole Middleton has confirmed that her younger daughter, Pippa Middleton, is pregnant with her second child. Months after speculation first sparked that Pippa, Kate Middleton's younger sister, was expecting, her mother confirmed in a new cover story for Good Housekeeping UK that 37-year-old Pippa and her husband, James Matthews, are expecting their second child together.

Speaking with the outlet, Middleton spilled the news when speaking of her hopes for the next year. She told the lifestyle magazine that she hopes "to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild," according to Entertainment Tonight. She added that she is a "very hands-on grandmother to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children – Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 – as well as Pippa’s first child, 2-year-old son Arthur. At this time, Pippa has not publicly confirmed the news herself.

Confirmation of Pippa's pregnancy comes a little more than two months after rumors first arose that she was expecting. A Dec. 14 report from Page Six cited a source close to the family that said, "Pippa and James are thrilled, it's fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted." According to the Daily Mail, the pregnancy confirmation also comes just days after Pippa was photographed in London with what appeared to be a growing baby bump.

Pippa and Matthews tied the knot at St. Mark's Church in Englefield in May 2017, with both her royal niece and nephew serving in the bridal party. Just months prior to tying the knot, a source told PEOPLE the couple was looking forward to settling down and "having children and leading a quiet life." They welcomed son Arthur in October of 2018, with Pippa giving birth in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital, the same place where Kate and Prince William welcomed all three of their children.

Throughout her first pregnancy, Pippa had documented how she stayed active. After welcoming her son, according to PEOPLE, she shared how little Arthur is following in those footsteps, revealing in September 2019 that he was "more mobile" and she had been "trying to come up with different activities to do with him." She went on to reveal that little Arthur had started attending baby gym.

The little one on the way is just the second baby members of the royal family have to look forward to. In February, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they are expecting their second child together. That little one will be eighth in line to the British throne.