Prince William and Kate Middleton Leaving Kensington Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton are on the move. Entertainment Tonight reported that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving out of their residence at Kensington Palace. Their new pad will position them closer to where Queen Elizabeth II lives.

William, Middleton, and their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — are moving out of Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace. ET reported that they'll be moving to a residence in Berkshire County, which is the home of Windsor Castle, the Queen's home base. According to a source, the Cambridge family is moving to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. The insider explained, "Prince William and Duchess Kate are expected to relocate this fall to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. The couple have been looking at schools in the Berkshire area near Bucklebury, where Kate's parents are and closer to the Queen's home base at Windsor Castle."

(Photo: AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Adelaide Cottage is reportedly a short walk to Windsor Castle, meaning that the Cambridge crew will get to visit the monarch more often. Their reported new residence is also on Middleton's home turf, as she grew up in Berkshire. Her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, as well as her brother, James Middleton, still live in the county. Middleton, William, and their kids will have an easier time visiting her side of the family, as they are a 40-minute drive from Windsor.

The Sunday Times, which was the first to report the news, noted that the upcoming school year had a lot to do with the Cambridges' move. It was previously confirmed that George and Charlotte would not be attending Thomas' Battersea in London for the upcoming school year. Instead, they will reportedly attend schools that are closer to their reported new home in Windsor. Even though the family is set to move out of Kensington Palace, it is likely that they will still have a place to call home in London when they are in town for official duties.

The news of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's move doesn't come as too much of a surprise. Earlier this year, The Telegraph reported that they were looking to move to Berkshire to "start a quiet life in the country." Although, at the time, it was rumored that they were eyeing a different property in Berkshire. The publication reported that they were considering a move to Fort Belvedere, which is also in the Windsor area.