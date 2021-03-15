Pippa Middleton Gives Birth to Baby Girl Whose Name Shares a Connection to Kate Middleton

✖

Kate Middleton's younger sister, Pippa Middleton, is officially a mom of two! Pippa and her husband, James Matthews, welcomed their second child together, daughter Grace Elizabeth Jane, on Monday, a family source confirmed. The little one joins older brother Arthur, who the couple welcomed in October of 2018.

News of the birth was first confirmed to PEOPLE by an anonymous family source. According to that source, Pippa gave birth at around 4:22 a.m. Monday morning. Little Grace ticked in on the scale at 6lbs, 7oz., and both mom and baby are doing well. The source said, "She's perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival." At this time, Pippa and her husband have not confirmed the birth themselves.

News of the birth comes after proud mom's own mother confirmed just two weeks ago that her daughter was expecting. Speaking in an interview for Good Housekeeping UK, Carole Middleton revealed the news when speaking of her hopes for the next year, telling the lifestyle magazine that she hopes "to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild." Pippa and her husband never formally confirmed the pregnancy themselves, though she was spotted out and about on the streets of London with a visible baby bump shortly before giving birth, and a source told Page Six in mid-December that Pippa and her husband were "thrilled" to be expecting their second child together. That source added that "it's fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted."

As the Middleton family prepares to meet their newest member, it appears that Pippa gave a special nod to her big sister, the Duchess of Cambridge, as they share a middle name. Middleton was born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton. Little Grace also has a special connection to the Queen, as the current reigning monarch is Queen Elizabeth.

While this is the second child for Middleton and her husband, it will mark Carole’s fifth grandchild, as she is also grandma to the couple’s son Arthur as well as her oldest daughter and Prince William’s three kids – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Pippa and her husband married in May 2017 at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, with little royals George and Charlotte serving in the bridal party. A source previously told PEOPLE ahead of the couple’s wedding that they were looking forward to settling down and "having children and leading a quiet life."