Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Reportedly Moving

Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly considering making a major move. According to The Telegraph, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly moving to Berkshire. Currently, Middleton, William, and their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — spend their time in London and Norfolk.

Essentially, this reported move means that Middleton and William are going the suburban route for their new home. A source told the Telegraph that they plan to move to Berkshire and “start a quiet life in the country.” This would be a big change for the Cambridge family, as they currently spend their time at Kensington Palace in London and at their country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Middleton and William reportedly already have their sights set on a specific property in Berkshire. According to the Daily Mail, the residence that they’re reportedly eyeing is called Fort Belvedere. The location has an interesting and, somewhat scandalous, history with the British Royal Family. My London News reported that the residence, which resides in Windsor Great Park, was built between 1750 and 1755 for Prince William Augustus. It was later renovated by King George IV and used as a tea house by Queen Victoria.

Fort Belvedere’s most controversial resident was Prince Edward, who later became King Edward VIII and subsequently the Duke of Windsor. It was at this residence that Edward spent much time with Wallis Simpson, who later became his wife. Simpson moved in permanently in 1938. Edward and his wife moved out of Fort Belvedere after abdicating from the throne in 1936. Interestingly, Queen Elizabeth has never resided in Fort Belvedere. But, she has been living in Windsor Castle, which is close to the residence. One of the reasons why the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly eyeing Fort Belvedere is because of its proximity to the Queen. She Knows also noted that it is close to where Middleton’s parents live, as they reside at Bucklebury Manor.

The Mail on Sunday provided further information behind the royal couple’s supposed move. A source told the publication, “Anmer Hall made sense while William was a helicopter pilot in East Anglia and it was useful for Christmases at Sandringham, but it doesn’t really work any more.” They added about their reported move to Berkshire, “It’s a little too far away for weekends, but Windsor is a perfect compromise. They are eyeing up options in the area.”