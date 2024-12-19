‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Is a Grandma: ‘We Will Never Be the Same’

Ree Drummond is entering her grandma years! The Pioneer Woman star, 55, is celebrating the birth of her first grandchild after daughter Alex Drummond Scott and her husband, Mauricio Scott, welcomed their daughter Sofia Marie on Dec. 18.

The Food Network star shared the big baby news with an Instagram photo of her and her husband, Ladd Drummond, cuddling up to baby Sofia, who was being held swaddled in her grandmother’s arm looking adorable in a big bow headband.

“Our first baby had her first baby,” Ree wrote alongside a red heart emoji. “Thank you Lord, we will never be the same.” New mom Alex, 27, gushed in the comments, “Sofia loves her grandparents already.”

Ree — who is also mother to adult children Paige, 25, Bryce, 22, Jamar, 22, and Todd, 20 — also shared photos on her Instagram Story, jokingly asking, “Would you like to see more pics of Sofia? (Say yes, pls).” She then shared a close-up of baby Sofia snoozing while wrapped up in a blanket and wearing a red bow. “On a side note…How is it that hospital swaddling blankets have this same foot pattern from 30 years ago?” she asked alongside a crying laughing emoji.

Alex and Mauricio announced the arrival of their baby girl on social media, sharing a series of hospital photos with her newborn and husband. “December 18th 2024 At 2:27am our perfect girl made her arrival a couple weeks early, just in time for Christmas,” Alex wrote on Instagram on Dec. 18. “We are so in love and forever changed. Thank you Lord.”

The new parents announced in June that they would be adding to their family. “We can’t wait to meet you, little one,” Alex wrote on Instagram June 23 alongside a picture of her and her husband showing off their ultrasound photos. “Baby Scott joining the party this winter!” At the time, Ree gushed in the comments, “Beyond happy for you two!! (And for the whole family!) Love you, Alex and Mauricio!”