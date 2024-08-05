'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond's Daughter Paige Just Got Engaged

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's family is growing! The Food Network star's daughter, Paige, just got engaged to her boyfriend of one year, David Anderson.

"I get to marry the love of my life!" Paige exclaimed in an Instagram post, also sharing photos of their engagement. "How is this real?? God's greatest gift to me and my person forever. I love you, David Andersen! I can't wait to be your wife!!!"

Drummond commented on the post, writing, "Happiness is seeing your daughter happy. Love you, David and Paige!!" Anderson also replied to the post, penning, "I love you more than anything, I adore you and cannot wait to marry you!"

In her own post, Drummond also shared some photos of the big engagement, including some images of her and Paige hugging one another. "Happiness is seeing your daughter happy," she echoed in the post caption. "Congratulations, David and Paige! (This is gonna be fun!)"

Speaking out about her daughter's momentous occasion, PEOPLE quoted Drummond as saying, "Paige and David are such a great match, a terrific team! Paige is my strong, mighty, wonderful daughter and the fact that she found a person she wants to spend her life with is a pretty indescribable feeling."

At this time, the couple has not announced a wedding date.