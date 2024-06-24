'The Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond's Daughter Alex Is Pregnant

Ree Drummond is adding a new title alongside Pioneer Woman: grandma! The Food Network star's oldest daughter Alex Drummond, 26, shared the exciting news Sunday that she is pregnant and expecting her first baby with husband Mauricio Scott.

"We can't wait to meet you, little one. Baby Scott joining the party this winter! Thank you Lord for this precious gift," Alex and Mauricio captioned the joint pregnancy announcement on Instagram. The post featured images of the soon-to-be parents holding up sonogram pictures as they posed with their dog, who wore a bandana reading, "Big Brother."

The little one on the way will be Drummond's fir grandchild. The Pioneer Woman shares daughters Alex and Paige, 24, as well as sons Bryce 20, Todd, 18, and Jamar, 20, with her husband, Ladd. Responding to the announcement, she wrote, "Beyond happy for you two!! (And for the whole family!) Love you, Alex and Mauricio!" Reflecting on the news on her Pioneer Woman blog, Drummond added, "Oh my gosh. Alex is pregnant! My first baby is having her first baby. My child is going to have a child." She admitted that "it's surreal, and I'm sure all of you grandparents can relate to the feeling of momentarily leaving your body after hearing upon hearing similar news."

"We have no idea what being grandparents will look like or how much it will change our lives," she continued. "We will figure it out as we go! Right now I'm just savoring the news and savoring each day because I can't believe how fast time is moving. Thank you all for your love and support, and for being a community that my daughter wanted me to share this news with. It means so much to me and our family! We go way back."

According to Drummond, the baby is due around New Year's Day. The little one will mark Alex and Mauricio's first child together. Following their 2020 engagement, the couple tied the knot at the Drummonds' Oklahoma ranch on May 21, 2021. Writing of the special night at the time, Drummond shared, "it was such a meaningful, memorable night – beautiful flowers, great food, and so much fun...but what we all felt most of all was the love." Among those in attendance was Alex's father, Ladd, who had been involved in a truck collision just months earlier.

"[My dad] actually got clearance from his doctor the Thursday before the wedding that he was able to take off his neck brace for some of the special wedding day moments," Alex alter told The List. "So that was a really special thing, that he was able to be there and not wear this big brace, and he just got to experience it."

While the couple later said they weren't quite ready to have children, Alex and Mauricio expanded their family by one in January 2023 when they welcomed their dog George into their home.