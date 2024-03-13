'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond Responds to Speculation She Used Ozempic to Lose Weight

Ree Drummond is shutting down any speculation about her use of weight loss medications or supplements after losing 50 lbs. Tuesday, The Pioneer Woman star, 54, announced that she had updated her 2021 blog post about how she did lose the weight, writing in the update, "I did not take Ozempic, Wegovy, or similar medications."

"I know this has been a big topic in recent years, so I thought I'd add this paragraph," Drummond wrote of the use of the brand names for semaglutide, an FDA-approved prescription medicine for people with type 2 diabetes and obesity that has become a huge Hollywood trend. "I support anyone who has success using the above medications. I know they have been an absolute godsend for so many people; I have friends who've experienced incredible results."

Drummond confessed, "For me, the simple, boring truth is that when I set out to lose weight in January of 2021, I had never heard of that class of drugs. And to be honest, if I had heard of them and had seen all the results that are out there, I might have been tempted to try them." However, as she "simply didn't know" about the weight loss drugs at the time, the Food Network star said she "dove in" using the methods listed in her original blog post, such as changing her diet and increasing her movement.

"Today, even though I have gained a few pounds up and down, I still have not chosen that option – for various reasons I'll write about in my upcoming update," Drummond added of using Ozempic or similar drugs, adding that you'll "never hear a second of judgment from me about people who choose that direction!"

In addition, Drummond assured her followers that she didn't use any weight-loss gummies or other supplements along her journey, warning people that her name has been used in fake advertisements for those products as part of a "celebrity endorsement fraud scheme."

"As many of you know, there were false articles/ads circulated around Facebook that suggested I was selling and using keto gummies, cbd gummies, and/or weight loss gummies," she wrote. "This is part of a 'celebrity endorsement fraud' scheme on social media, which uses images of public figures (from Dr. Phil to Trisha Yearwood to Oprah) to scam folks out of money." Drummond continued that "these entities are definitely on Santa's naughty list for life," as "not only does [the scam] rob people of money, it also falsely suggests a gummy/supplement can result in weight loss."