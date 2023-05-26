'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond Jokes About Having More Babies With Husband Ladd

Ree Drummond has babies on the mind. The Pioneer Woman star, who is already mom to Alex, 25, Paige, 23, Bryce, 20, Jamar, 20, and Todd, 19, quipped in a new social media post that she wants to have more babies with her husband Ladd, the comment earning a hilarious reaction from one of her daughters.



The remark came as Drummond shared an Instagram post on Tuesday, May 23 gushing over Ladd, whom she first met at a local dive bar in her hometown of Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Alongside a photo of her husband donning a cowboy hat, Drummond wrote, "I think I'll have babies with him. Never mind, I already did that. Also-never mind, I'm 54. (It's the thought that counts!) Okay, bye." The post generated plenty of comments, with some of the couple's children chiming in. Bryce simply commented, "wow," with Paige hilariously jumping into the comments section with, "Bruh," followed by a skull emoji.

The hilarious post comes after Drummond and her husband find themselves as empty nesters after all of their children embarked on their collegiate careers. In January, the Food Network star documented the emotional moment she and her husband "said bye to our baby," son Todd, who is attending college at the University of South Dakota, where he will continue his football career with the Coyotes. Back in August 2021, Bryce embarked on his collegiate career at the University of North Texas. The star's daughters Alex and Paige have already graduated and started their careers. Meanwhile, both Bryce and Jamar are still attending and playing football.



Reflecting on being an empty nester in a post shared earlier this month, Drummond didn't shy away from making it known she was missing her kids. On Instagram, Drummond shared a selfie of herself and her husband on their ranch, hilariously writing, "Kids please come back, Dad's making me go to work with him now." She added the hashtags "empty nest," "no filter," "yesterday's mascara," and "ok bye." Paige took to the comments to write, "the tables have turned."



Drummond thankfully got to reunite with at least one of her children, revealing last week that Bryce returned home. Sharing a photo of her son at the ranch, she joked, "my son Woody Harrelson is home helping his dad for a few weeks," referencing Bryce's resemblance to the actor.