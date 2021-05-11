Pink Shares Daughter Willow's Hilarious Reaction to Their Duet Going No. 1

✖

Pink's 9-year-old daughter Willow is unphased by the success of the song she released with her mom in February. The musician revealed Willow's reaction to "Cover Me in Sunshine" during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, revealing that the sweet song about the bond between mother and daughter came up so naturally in their lives that Willow doesn't think much of its success.

"She doesn’t care at all about any of this stuff. She doesn’t care at all,” Pink told DeGeneres when asked about her oldest's opinion. "I was just in there messing around with this song, and she was like, ‘Can I sing on it?’ and I was like, ‘Sure.’ And she was like, ‘Cool, I’m going swimming.’" Upon learning that the song hit No. 1 on the charts in the Netherlands, Pink recalled, "[Willow] was like, ‘Which city is that?’ And I was like, ‘Amsterdam.’ And she was like, ‘Oh, I miss that city. Can I watch Avatar?’ … She’s just funny."

Pink shared in February of her decision to release "Cover Me in Sunshine" amid the COVID-19 pandemic, "We all know this year has been different and challenging and at times terrifying. I personally find comfort in music, I love singing with my daughter and my son." While 4-year-old son Jameson, whom she also shares with husband Carey Hart, tends to go more "metal band" with his vocals, Pink said she and Willow collaborated for their duet at home, deciding only to release it publicly "to bring a little joy to the world." She continued, "We’re going to put it out for no reason than we hope that the song makes you feel happy."

Staying inside and quarantining with her family has been a challenge, Pink told DeGeneres Tuesday. "This year’s been really rough. We’ve been around each other a lot," she admitted. "We’re working on it. We’re going to be all right. We love being a family and so, you know, we’re good. I just need to be in the kitchen and bake sourdough, and he needs to get out."

Hart has been bonding with Jameson in his own special way, teaching him to ride a motorbike during quarantine. "He’s a little shredder. Totally fearless," Pink said. "Carey got him on the bike when he was about three. I don’t love it, but I picked the wrong dad if I was going to fight that one!"